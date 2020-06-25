The Last of Us Part II Naughty Dog arrived on June 19 to change the rules of the game. With its spectacular narrative and its beloved characters, they gave the world of video games one of the best creations to this day. Now –even though The Last of Us Part II is a game that once you start you just can’t stop– many players have taken time with Ellie and her guitar to make their own versions of songs during their performances.

As fans of The Last of Us will remember, towards the end of the game Joel promises Ellie to teach her how to play the guitar after they have finished their mission. Jumping some into the future we see how Joel is faithful to his promise. In fact, in some trailers of the new installment, Ellie was shown playing the guitar.

Now, in one of the first scenes of The Last Of Us Part II, we can see Joel giving Ellie a Taylor six-string acoustic guitar. With this guitar, and throughout the second game, players can play multiple chords for Ellie to warm up. Playing the correct notes will start a scene of Ellie singing one of the songs Joel taught her. But if you don’t follow the instructions, you can play your own songs. This is where creativity begins.

The Last Of Us Part II players have gotten creative and put together a pretty cool catalog of songs you can play. VG24 / 7, a blog dedicated to video games, recorded its collection of songs that you can throw away. The list includes several classic jewels like Seven Nation Army of the White Stripes, Californication from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd and Creep Radiohead among other classics.

Other players in The Last of Us Part II have also been quite busy on Ellie’s guitar posting videos of their own versions of beloved songs on Twitter, ranging from “Hotel California” from The Eagles to “Here Comes The Sun” The Beatles among many others. Here we leave the examples to inspire you.

Here Comes the Sun! This is my thing now. # TheLastofUsPart2 pic.twitter.com/e6R8Yp89Ri – Rosabelle Armstead (@rosabelledraws) June 22, 2020

heres some Take Me To Church by @Hozier on the ingame guitar in # TheLastofUsPart2 # TLOU2 @Neil_Druckmann pic.twitter.com/NKBgYvV36A – Anthony (@AnthonyMingoia_) June 21, 2020

Whoa you can play hotel california on guitar in tlou2 !!!!! #TheLastofUsPartII # PS4sharehttps: //t.co/o7PvLPlIAv pic.twitter.com/LKkBHWr8DW – americanpatriöt (@ americanpatrit1) June 20, 2020