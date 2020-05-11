In December 2019 we knew the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, the mid-range platform that is in charge of democratizing 5G in slightly cheaper mobile phones. Just a few months later Qualcomm renews its flagship in the mid-range, Introducing the Snapdragon 768G, a small evolution from the processor we already knew.
This Snapdragon 768G comes with improvements at both CPU and GPU level, as well as slight tweaks at the support level to be a little more updated. We are going to tell you everything that this processor offers that will come to feed the most ambitious mid-range from now on.
Overclocked CPU and GPU improvements
The Snapdragon 768G still maintains the architecture of the 765G for the CPU, albeit with improvements. This means that we find a 7 nanometer processor made up of eight custom cores (Kryo 475) with a 2 + 6 split (a high performance cluster and an energy efficient one). The main point of the 768G is that its high-performance cluster, based on the Cortex-A76 architecture, is overclocked (up frequency) up to 2.8 GHz, up from the 2.4 GHz of the Snapdragon 765G. This implies according to Qualcomm up to 15% performance improvement.
Something similar happens with the GPU. In this case we meet again with the Adreno 620, a GPU with support for Vulkan 1.1, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, among others. In this case, Qualcomm promises a 15% improvement on this GPU compared to the 765G.
Aside from both CPU and GPU enhancements, the Snapdragon 768G has support for Bluetooth 5.2 and for upgradeable Adreno drivers.
Another of the main points of this processor is that we found support for Adreno upgradeable GPU driversas well as support with Bluetooth 5.2. For the rest, we are facing the same processor, since this is a small overclocked improvement of it. The processor is still supported by a artificial intelligence processor the Hexagon 696. Support for RAM is still up to 12 GB LPDDR4X 2.1 GHz, as well as support for internal storage, which is re-established in UFS 3.1.
Support for 120 Hz and 5G displays per flag
Just like the 765G, The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G has support for Full HD + panels at 120 Hz. If we want to lower the refresh rate, we can enjoy panels with QHD + resolution at 60Hz, as well as external UHD + screens at 60 Hz. The Quick Charge 4+ fast charging support could not be missing, again supported by artificial intelligence in order to improve efficiency.
5G is an important point in this Snapdragon 768G, which inherits the main strengths of its (almost) twin brother. We talk again about support for both mmWave and sub-6Hz, which allows us to offer 5G coverage for both SA and NSA. Similarly, Qualcomm has its own 5G PowerSave technology to try to minimize the energy impact of both the presence of the X52 modem and the connection to this network. Download speeds of up to 3.7 Gbps are promised here and upload speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps.
If we talk about photography, we meet again an old acquaintance: the Qualcomm Spectra 355. This is the ISP (image processor) of the Snapdragon 768G, capable of managing color balance, clarity and exposure in real time, as well as offering HDR on video. The processor supports sensors up to 192 megapixels, zero shutter lag, 4K HDR video, and phrase rates up to 480 fas in 720p quality.
Technical characteristics of the Snapdragon 768G compared to the Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 768G
Manufacturing
7 nanometers
7 nanometers
CPU
8 Kryo 475 2.4GHz cores
8 Kryo 475 cores at 2.8GHz
Artificial intelligence
Hexagon 696
Vector eXtensions
Tensor Accelerator
Hexagon 696
Vector eXtensions
Tensor Accelerator
GPU
Adreno 620
OpenGL 3.2
OpenCL 2.0 FP
Vulkan 1.1
DirectX 12
Adreno 620 + 15%
OpenGL 3.2
OpenCL 2.0 FP
Vulkan 1.1
DirectX 12
Updatable drivers
Memories
Up to 12GB LPDDR4X @ 2.1GHz
UFS 3.1
Up to 12GB LPDDR4X @ 2.1GHz
UFS 3.1
Photography and video
Qualcomm Spectra 355
Up to 192 megapixels without zero shutter lag
Up to 36 megapixels or dual 22 megapixels
4K HDR video at 30fps
720p video at 480fps
HEIF and HEIC support
Qualcomm Spectra 355
Up to 192 megapixels without zero shutter lag
Up to 36 megapixels or dual 22 megapixels
4K HDR video at 30fps
720p video at 480fps
HEIF and HEIC support
Security
Fingerprint reading
Iris recognition
Facial recognition
Speech recognition
Qualcomm Mobile Secutiry
Fingerprint reading
Iris recognition
Facial recognition
Speech recognition
Qualcomm Mobile Secutiry
Screens
FullHD + at 120Hz
QHD + at 60Hz
External QHD + displays at 60Hz
FullHD + at 120Hz
QHD + at 60Hz
External QHD + displays at 60Hz
Fast charge
Quick Charge 4+
Quick Charge AI
Quick Charge 4+
Quick Charge AI
Connectivity
5G SA / NSA MIMO 4X4
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Bluetooth atpX
NFC support
5G SA / NSA MIMO 4X4
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Bluetooth atpX
NFC support
