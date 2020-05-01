Even monkeys comply with social distancing | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment

The image of a group of primates waiting for their food on a route in India was striking both because they wait their turn and because they are separated by a space of more than a meter from each other

Indian Government Officer Kiren Rijiju shared a photo taken near the city of Bhalukpong showing a dozen monkeys sitting on a path in front of a man.

Animals they expect to receive food, fruits, in this case. The fact is that not only do they not approach him but also they maintain a space of more than one and a half meters from each other.

“The perfect social distancing”, Rijiju commented the image, which went viral on the networks.

A perfect #SocialDistancing seen near Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh along Assam-Arunachal boundary. If we observe carefully, animals can teach us many vital lessons that we may have missed in the haste of our normal daily lives.

(Picture taken by Arup Kalita, Tezpur) pic.twitter.com/5iIr8SELUz – Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju)

April 28, 2020

The distance of one meter is the one recommended by the World Health Organization as one of the key actions to contain covid-19.

As a preventive measure against spreading, in many countries floor markings have been made in public spaces or to separate people in queues from supermarkets.

.