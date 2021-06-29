Even Monedero has noticed what Ferreras had written on that paper: “Obsession?”

The message that has caught the attention of Monedero. (Photo: laSexta)

The former founder of United We Can Juan Carlos Monedero has been very attentive to realize an almost hidden detail that the presenter of Al Rojo Vivo, Antonio García Ferreras, wanted to leave this Monday.

The popular presenter of laSexta, a little before 1:30 p.m., has decided to send a message to his on-screen rival Jesús Cintora, who at that time was in charge of Las things clear on TVE.

Ferreras has done it the old-fashioned way, taking a blank sheet of paper and writing with J.Cintor blue pen. The journalist has placed this sheet on the tablet he has on the table.

“A doubt runs through the newsrooms: what was Ferreras doing this morning in Al Rojo Vivo with a sheet of paper in full view of the world with the name of Jesús Cintora written on it?” Monedero wrote.

The former leader of the purple formation has asked himself questions and has left a reflection: “Obsession? Reminder? Warning to sailors? On Treasure Island, the pirates sent messages… ”.

García Ferreras, at 1:26 pm, with the message dedicated to Jesús Cintora. (Photo: laSexta)

