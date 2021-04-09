Even María Félix would go crazy for Luis Miguel with a kiss | Instagram

Maybe you will wonder what link it could have “The Doña” with Luis Miguel? You would be surprised to find that actress María Félix, would be one of the women who would not pass by in the life of the “Sun” this, when a version emerged that ensures that there was a kiss between them.

Did you have an affair?

Although much has been known about Luis Miguel’s weakness for women, even regardless of age, the “Puerto Rican“He did not put up resistance when it came to having a beautiful lady at his fingertips, would it be the case of María Félix?

One theory assures that the renowned woman of character and strong personality, one of the most important figures of the so-called “golden age” of Mexican cinema, always considered Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri one of the most handsome men and even said attraction would have entailed to exchange a kiss between them.

However, the controversial moment does not refer to any of the romantic type, although surely the distinguished “María Bonita” would have been more than enchanted, the particular moment was during one of the presentations of the outstanding interpreter of “La Inconditional” to whom the “diva of Mexican cinema “she approached to greet the stage, it was then that he prostrated himself before her and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

Even in some of the scenes that were captured in the images of various videos, it can be seen that the then 88-year-old screen star brought his face close to that of the “sun of Mexico” who already in those years was already a consecrated music planted a big kiss right next to her mouth.

Although the gesture seems to have moved María de los Ángeles Félix Güereña a lot, she is surprised that she has not achieved more from the outstanding figure of music and entertainment.

Undoubtedly, María Félix would be very proud to have been honored in such a way by the renowned Mexican singer and producer who almost kissed the stage for bowing to greet the leading figure of cinema, the protagonist of great productions not only in Mexico, but also in the abroad, he shot films in Europe, Spain, Italy and France.

Until the last of her years, the native of Sonora was the envy of many women not only for her talent and beauty but also because she managed to woo the most sought-after men in the industry in her best days.

It should be remembered that María de los Ángeles Félix was married to the prominent Mexican film actor, Jorge Negrete, and the famous composer Agustín Lara, who even composed the famous song for her, the one that says in its opening lines Remember Acapulco, of those nights , “María Bonita”, “María del Alma”, the so-called “Flaco de Oro” as the muse called him.

Finally, Luis Miguel, one of the most coveted men to date by women from various parts of the world and from whom María Félix took one of his kisses in one of his last public appearances.

That memorable show, held at the “Coloso de Reforma” where “La Doña” enjoyed the presentation of one of her favorite artists.

Last Thursday, April 8, María Félix turned 107 years of having arrived in this world, the one born in Alamos, Sonora was not only a talented and iconic figure in cinema, without a doubt her passage through this world would leave a great mark.

Her enormous legacy, her brave character that led her to be recognized as the “indomitable” and possessor of a dazzling beauty that even the French filmmaker Jean Cocteau, affirmed at that time … “She is so beautiful that it hurts”.