As rarely, in the face of a global alert event – such as the coronavirus pandemic – Luis Miguel he ruled in favor of staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This was done by the singer on his account Instagram, publishing an animated video in which you see a map of the world, to immediately appear the phrase “Social distancing – stay at home.”

The clip already has more than 177 thousand reproductions, and among the comments left by fans of Luis Miguel, highlights the importance of his message for his followers, such as “If LM already said it. No one takes me out of my house. 😘😘😘❤️ ”,“ What if you do a live? ” and “What you order mirrey 😍 😵”.

