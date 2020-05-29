It has already been proven by different research institutes, and even by the concessionaires that serve the different regions and states of the country, that the use of solar energy generates savings that can be up to 95% in the electricity bill. Since Brazil is a country with enormous potential for this type of energy source, since it has a lot of sunlight, a renewable and sustainable source, investment in photovoltaic panels grows every year, proving to be a good business for those who sell and especially those who use energy.

Economy at the tip of the pencil!

When entrepreneurs literally put the bills on the tip of the pencil, it is often possible to pay the investment made in installing the panels with the savings generated in the electricity bill. And the explanation for this calculation works as follows:

The energy generated by the solar panel goes through a solar inverter that switches the direct current to alternating current and adjusts it with the frequency of the property, leaving it ready for consumption. At times when the system is not generating power, such as at night, the consumer will be using electricity from the grid. At such times, credits are used to reduce the expense. At the end of the month, the electricity bill will be the result of the difference between the energy produced and the energy consumed.

The merchant Antonio Isaías, who works in the food sector, attests to the savings that his company, located in the city of Salto (SP), started to have after the installation of the Solarprime photovoltaic panels.

“We have been here for 30 years with a winery and grocery store, I have a cold room, freezers, refrigerators, which consumes a lot of energy. Solar energy reduces the cost. I met Solarprime with a dealer, the installation was very fast and I had approximately 95% savings on the light clock.

Another case of success comes from the interior of the state of Rio de Janeiro, in the city of Valença in the “Panificação Bebéu”, by businesswoman Maria de Lourdes, which has existed for 45 years and serves the entire region. In addition to the search for savings, the company also sought a more sustainable business.

“We started with a bakery, founded by my grandfather, over the years we have grown and today we serve more than twelve cities in the region. The desire to install solar energy panels was born from the need to keep up with technological developments and make our business more sustainable and responsible for the environment We also see the need to reduce our operating costs, we have a lot of machinery and we work 24 hours a day, we spend a lot on energy and by our calculations, in three years we will pay this investment with the savings on our electricity bill “

The businesswoman also highlighted why she chose Solarprime. After talking to different companies in the industry, it was the company that inspired the most confidence and took away all the doubts they had. “They were attentive, took all our doubts, it was the company that showed the most credibility and we are already saving about R $ 3 to 4 thousand monthly which can generate an annual savings of R $ 40 thousand”, he concluded.

About SolarPrime:

Solarprime is the largest photovoltaic solar energy franchise network in Brazil and is present in 26 Brazilian states and the Federal District. The company, based in Campinas (SP), continues to expand and has already reached the mark of the largest network with the number of units installed. Average growth is around 139% per year.

Website: https://www.solarprime.com.br/

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra