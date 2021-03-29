Even if you are vaccinated, it is key to wear a mask (for now). This is the reason

4 reasons not to stop using a mask even when vaccinated 0:43

(CNN) – The fastest way to get back to a safe, mask-free life is for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, just because you received a dose or two of a vaccine does not mean that you should get rid of the mask immediately. In fact, that could harm you and put your friends and family at risk.

Here we detail the reasons why you should continue to use masks in many cases and places. Also in which cases it is safe to take it off.

Vaccines take weeks to take effect

You’re not fully vaccinated until two weeks after your last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That is, a period of at least 14 days from your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, or the same time from the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Therefore, leaving the mask on too early can lead to little or no protection against infection. Even infect others.

Your family and friends may not have been vaccinated yet

Vaccines are great to help protect you against Covid-19 disease.

Yes, there is growing evidence to suggest that vaccines can also help prevent transmission. But, the CDC clarifies that there is not yet enough data to prove whether vaccinated people can still carry the virus and infect others.

So unless your friends and family are also fully vaccinated or are at low risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19, you can put them at risk by seeing them and not wearing a mask.

CDC updates guide for vaccinated. Check out the new guidelines here 6:17

What can I do without wearing a mask?

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can:

Visiting other vaccinated people indoors without masks or physical distancing Visiting unvaccinated people from a single household indoors without masks or physical distancing, as long as the unvaccinated have a low risk of contracting a serious COVID-19 disease . Skip quarantine and screening if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms. (However, you should watch for possible symptoms for 14 days.)

Precautions not to be forgotten

Now, being fully vaccinated doesn’t mean you can go crazy and forget about all the safety precautions. Health experts say you should still:

Wear a mask and keep a good distance from those who are not vaccinated and are at higher risk for severe COVID-19. Wear masks and preserve physical detachment when visiting unvaccinated people from multiple households. Maintain physical distance in public. Avoid large and medium sized crowds. Avoid poorly ventilated public spaces. Wash hands frequently. Get tested for covid-19 if you feel bad. The use of the vaccine in patients with chronic diseases 2:36

Wearing masks helps businesses and schools stay open

The faster everyone wears masks and gets vaccinated, the faster we can win the battle against COVID-19. And therefore have businesses and schools safely open at full capacity … without masks.

“People say ‘when will it go back to normal and will I no longer have to wear my mask?'” Said Dr. Leana Wen, CNN medical analyst and emergency physician.

That’s not the right way to think about it. We want our business to come back. We want our churches to be open for in-person service and our schools to be open for face-to-face learning. We need masks to do that, ”he insisted.

The use of masks can also be a good example for all people who have not been fully vaccinated, especially children.

Americans will have to keep wearing a mask until we achieve herd immunity, Wen warned.

Herd immunity

Between 70% and 85% of people must achieve immunity, either by surviving COVID-19 or by receiving a vaccine, to achieve herd immunity. That is precisely the point where enough people are protected against a disease and it cannot spread through the population.

If enough people get vaccinated, we may reach herd immunity by this summer.

That’s why health experts urge everyone to get vaccinated when they can.

“We are so close to crossing the finish line,” Wen said. “If you hold out a little longer, we will put an end to this pandemic,” he insisted.

Alaa Elassar and Jen Christensen, both from CNN, contributed to this report.