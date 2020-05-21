Thursday May 21, 2020

Regardless of the way in which the season is ended in England, the teams of the second, third and fourth divisions of that country may move up or down the category normally. Now it remains to be seen what the future of the Premier League will be.

The days go by and the return of football in England seems closer. The measures of social distancing in that country are beginning to ease, so the clubs already see the option of leaving to resume training. Anyway, there is no certainty that the season can be restarted, beyond the desire of those involved.

Along these lines, the BBC network confirmed that, regardless of the system used to end the current session, the promotions and decreases in English football will continue. This is why the promotion playoffs for the Championship, League One and League Two would be played anyway, albeit with a maximum of four teams.

The next step is to put to the vote among the clubs the idea of ​​ending the respective seasons on the field. To achieve a satisfactory agreement, 51% of the clubs involved in each league have to vote in favor of one of the options, both to finish playing and to automatically end the competition.

“In the event that the 2019/20 season is shortened, the EFL board recommends that leagues adopt the legal framework for the amendments, as there is a strong desire to remain as faithful to the regulations as possible and to ensure consistency. in the approach taken by all the divisions, ”said Rick Parry, president of the EFL, an institution that brings together the clubs of the second, third and fourth divisions of English football.