“Even if rates were to go up, the environment for banks would be positive.”

-This week we will have to be aware of several important data as well as of Powell’s statements that last week said that, as progress is made and the objectives are reached, the purchases of the bonds will be gradually introduced. It looks like there will be a move from the Federal Reserve. The markets seem that, after Biden’s statements, they closed the week mixed.

-The comments of Powell and the governors of the Fed should be applauded for their effort. They announced that in the future they will stop buying so many assets, so many bonds, and I think they made that comment to refer to the rate hike in the first quarter. It is clear that they are not going to let rates get out of hand. They have given a point for the 10-year bond rate of 2%. They have said that they are going to allow rates to go up and if they see the real economy eventually go up, that is when they will stop buying bonds.

For now, forget about it. The situation will continue until a very positive trend is seen within the real economy. For now the trend is positive. This week, the jobless claims report fell well below expectation, 10% and 10% below.

The Fed is going to measure that against what is happening in the financial markets and they are going to make the best decision, which for now is to keep a consistent message without causing alarm. In Congress, even though they are targeting each other, both parties are making an effort to help the economy. There is a lot of value on the market and room to roam.

-Last week Congress approved the extension of the paycheck protection program for small businesses. Biden spoke of 200 million doses of vaccines in the first 100 days, this makes the economy begin to reactivate. Even Janet Yellen said that US banks look healthy enough to be able to pay dividends and buy back shares. Do you think the US economy is on the right track?

-I think so. Yellen’s comments about banks seem quite interesting to me. Many assumed that this administration was going to go in the direction and I agree with the comments; banks have been recapitalized and managed to survive a crisis. They have had to redefine and assess certain risk elements, in addition to capturing a lot of operational risk. Not only can they manage the global financial system, but they can also grow and manage risk under highly volatile conditionsNegative oil prices last year, for example.

They have fairly strong credit portfolios, the cost of capital remains fairly cheap, and they are expanding small business loan programs. In the US there is a lot of help for business.

Even with the concern that rates may rise, the environment for banks would be positive and expand the types of credit business. I think it will reflect a positive economy for small businesses. For now we are not worried about inflation.

-Two topics that have been talked about a lot, on the one hand, the shortage of chips, which is affecting the production of telephones and vehicles and, on the other, what is happening in the Suez Canal, which a ship has paralyzed trade.

-Very related both topics. The semiconductor shortage started a couple of months ago and the first note was from an American company saying that they could not generate the number of cars needed. The situation in the US has worsened. The problem is amplified by the Suez Canal crisis.

The quickest reaction was the rise in the price of oil and its volatility. I think it will remain more or less stable, but the issue of semiconductors does not help. Both incidents indicate or reaffirm this fact, and that is that the independent governments of the world have to evaluate their methods and relations of commerce, as well as access to certain products and the supply chain.

-Do you think that countries, in order to get out of this crisis caused by the coronavirus, will think more about them and put aside trade relations with others? Is there going to be more protectionism?

-It is something that we are studying internally with a theory based on an anti-globalist concept. After going through this crisis, several economies, countries and governments identified that the strengths in their economy were key to combat the crisis, but certain elements such as the receipt of raw materials, of certain key services, were impacted at this time.

An example would be access to masks, plastic products for hospitals, etc. This was a problem because they were objects that came from China and the country had to deal with its own crisis, so the chain had problems.

This is going to be a global phenomenon, it does not necessarily mean that all countries stop doing international trade, but perhaps a good example would be that, in the US, we begin to buy more from Mexico than from China, due to access issues.