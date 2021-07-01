“Even hats” Does Galilea Montijo live unhappy marriage?

“Even hats” Galilea Montijo, a frustrated wife? | Instagram

One of the most recent videos would reveal strong details about the marriage of the presenter Galilea Montijo and Fernando Reina Iglesias, while the couple has boasted of their love on social networks, testimonies assure that in reality they are even “hats“.

As they comment on the marital life of Galilea Montijo, who in recent weeks has been very happy with her husband Fernando Reina and her son, Mateo, with whom she has collaborated on various variety and reality shows and has starred in several images.

There are also Gailea’s problems, not all that glitters is gold in her marriage, two journalists recently commented and claim to have evidence.

Through a wave of statements the theme of the “tapathy“It was one of the strong issues that was put on the table after they say, a domestic worker assured that the”Today’s driver“and her husband are taken away from the kick and even the screams were heard up to the room of the supposed” domestic worker “, they commented through the channel.

Look at what the girl who worked with Galilea said, that in that marriage there were sombrerazos, that very loud noises were heard, that lead to the kick, that Galilea was grabbed by the bun.

Jorge Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, who are in charge of the show’s news YouTube channel, confirmed that a Martha Galilea Montijo worker revealed that she had heard strong discussions from her room.

It was Poncho de Nigris who exhibited “Gali” through a recording in which a woman speaks ill of Galilea Montijo, revealing what her marital life is like, said journalist Jorge Ceriani.

A video that would have circulated on the internet and that had in-depth details about the marriage between the television “entertainer” and the politician and businessman.

The alleged woman, identified as Fabiola, revealed in a conversation overheard by Poncho de Nigris (her current employer) to whom the woman would reveal that in Montijo’s marriage there are many insults and even physical aggression: chongo “.

As confirmed by the former Montijo worker during a telephone conversation with a friend, to whom she would also comment, “she did not like the atmosphere in that home and that she liked her two employers very badly.”

So far, the remembered presenter of “Little Giants” has not come out to deny this strong controversy, and it is unknown if at any time she will do so since it should be remembered, the “model” recently carried out a great project.

The opening of her own fashion store, since as it is known, Galilea Montijo, has always distinguished herself for being one of the best dressed members of the morning of Las Estrellas, something that she decided to use in her favor to open her first physical store in the one that her fans will be able to buy all the clothes and accessories that she boasts during her television appearances.

It was last Wednesday night the inauguration of the LatinGal store, which took place on Wednesday night and was attended by several personalities and friends of Galilea Montijo, who wished him the best of success with this ambitious project commercial.

Among them, the collaborators of the morning broadcast, Andrea Escalona, ​​Paul Stanley, Shanik Berman, Martha Figueroa, and even Laura Bozzo, were some of those who were present at the opening of the new store.