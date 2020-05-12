As the first-born of King Agnarr and Queen Iduna, the magical daughter was the next to inherit the throne after the death of her parents and Arendelle reigned during the three years between ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2’, but from the beginning Anna he was a better leader than Elsa.

While Elsa decides to abdicate as ruler of Arendelle and pass the title on to her sister Anna at the end of the sequel.

The second daughter exhibits leadership qualities in both films that demonstrate that she is a better ruler than Elsa, even before her ascension to the throne.

‘Frozen 2’ begins with Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven, and the citizens of Arendelle who live happily under Elsa’s leadership, Elsa herself is uncomfortable with her place in the kingdom and hears a mysterious voice calling her.

At the end of the film, Elsa feels one with herself and her magic, realizing that she belongs to the Enchanted Forest where the spirits thrive. Even if Anna seems to become queen by default after Elsa finds her true calling, it could be argued that it inherits a role for which it was always intended.

One of the qualities that shows that Anna was a better leader than Elsa for the kingdom of Arendelle is the fact that she always acts in the best interests of the people, throughout the entire Frozen franchise.

Back in ‘Frozen’, Anna confronts nature with the intention not only to convince her sister to return, but to persuade her to lift the spell that covers her entire kingdom in a perpetual winter.

Inside ‘Frozen 2’, after Anna learns that her grandfather, King Runeard, built a dam for the town of Northuldra In order to exhaust her resources, Anna decides to destroy her even if Arendelle falls.

When Anna makes this tough ethical decision, she not only takes responsibility for her grandfather’s actions, but decides to repair Arendelle’s relationship with her neighboring nation at great personal cost, her kingdom.

While Elsa tends to be extremely independent and distant, Anna’s ability to trust and relate to others is a quality that makes her an effective long-term ruler.

In the end it was seen that Elsa may have been born with her vocation as the reincarnation of the fifth elemental spirit, Pear Anna earned her title of Queen of Arendelle, making her a true leader.