even Ayuso and Almeida have talked about it

Jesús Cintora in ‘Clear Things’. (Photo: TVE)

Clear things, the morning program that Jesús Cintora presents on TVE, is in the eye of the controversy due to a sign and some images broadcast this Tuesday live.

In the last hours, a screenshot of the public entity’s space has circulated on Twitter in which an image of the Barceloneta beach, in Barcelona, ​​and a sign that could read “tourist gap in Madrid could be seen ”.

As the program itself has explained on Twitter, what has happened is that the sign referring to tourism in Madrid has overlapped with images of the Catalan beach.

“Jesús Cintora always talks about Barceloneta Beach, in Barcelona. In a few seconds, there is a change of label from the previous information to the one we started to offer ”, the official account of the program explained on Twitter. But it was too late.

Both the president of the Community of Madrid and the mayor of the capital have used that capture to put an ironic tweet. “It is shocking to see these crowds on Calle Alcalá,” said José Luis Martínez-Almeida. “We already have a beach,” said Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Another who has also commented on the move has been Toni Cantó, number five on Ayuso’s list for the Community elections, who has accused TVE of being “on an electoral campaign”.

In the video that the program has shared, you can hear how Cintora says: “These images come to us from Barcelona, ​​from the Barceloneta beach, in the middle of the pandemic, they are seeing it there. Images of tourists, images of beaches where obviously there are no safe distances and, in many cases, they are also images for controversy ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.