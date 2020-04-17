After a 6.8% drop in GDP in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2019, China may take a long time to recover – as will most of the world’s economies after the covid-19 pandemic. -, according to the American Arthur Kroeber, founder of the consultancy specialized in Chinese economy Dragonomics. Evidence of this is that today, six weeks after starting to reopen its economy, China has only 40% of its small businesses operating. “China is running between 80% and 90% of the level of its normal activity. Returning to 100% may take months. The message is that, even if you start to reopen the economy, the recovery is very slow,” he says.

According to Kroeber, this crisis should further deteriorate the relationship between China and the United States. Contrary to what some analysts have predicted, however, Kroeber does not see China emerging from the pandemic as the main global leader. “The country must gain prestige and credibility after showing that it is efficient. It is a gain, but it will not change the power relationship between China and the United States.” Following are excerpts from the interview.

China’s GDP in the first quarter of the year came in line with what mr. expected?

Yes. The question now is how quickly this will improve. The main questions are whether China will be able to bring the small and medium business sector back and how heavy the drop in exports will be in the coming months. Chinese exports to Europe and the USA, which buy half of China’s international sales, could fall between 20% and 40%. That would be a lot, but we’re still not sure.

Are there already figures to know what the situation in China is after March, when the economy started to reopen?

China is running between 80% and 90% of its normal activity level. This doesn’t seem too bad, but there are data to suggest that only 40% of small businesses have returned. China basically stopped all its activities three months ago. After six weeks, it started to reopen some things and, six weeks later, it is still running between 10% and 20% below the normal economic level. Getting back to 100% can take several months. The basic message is that, even if you start to reopen the economy, the recovery is very slow.

Should the United States and Europe have declines in second quarter GDP of the same magnitude as China has now?

In the USA, it could be worse, because, in a crisis like this, consumer spending falls. While consumption is around 45% of GDP in China, in the USA, it is around 70%. On the other hand, almost all of China has been quarantined, and in the US this is being more flexible. But, in general, we can expect a similar drop in the USA and in the main economies in Europe.

Mr. he said in other interviews that the Chinese monetary and fiscal stimulus has been timid compared to 2008 and 2009. Can we see an increase in the coming months?

Many of the Chinese activities will be focused on in the next two or three months. In the short term, there will be an intensification of stimuli and this will be positive. But the size of these efforts will be much smaller than we saw in 2008, because the country’s debt has soared until 2016 and the government is now trying to control it.

What changes should we expect for trade and international organizations after this crisis?

There is an argument that the crisis proves that globalization is a big problem, that we need to do more things at home and protect ourselves. The other argument, which I agree with, is that you need global cooperation and that international institutions help to manage an international pandemic. Along these lines, you need supply chains that are not very fragmented, because if each country has its own supply network, some countries will have a lot, others will have very little and getting things in some places will be difficult and expensive. There will be a big debate about this, I am not predicting where things will go.

Doesn’t the announcement that the US will no longer fund WHO indicate that we are moving towards less collaboration?

This is very difficult to predict. What I see in the US is a federal government controlled by economic nationalism, with this protectionist view, coupled with a strong national security lobby. But, against that, you have a very strong business community, which invests in globalization and is not interested in collaborating with a totally protectionist agenda. There will be a discussion between these groups, but we cannot predict what will happen.

Can we predict what the relationship between the US and China will look like after all this?

Yes, because it is getting worse and it will get even worse. There is a fight to control the narrative. The United States is busy raising these narratives that the blame for the epidemic is China or the WTO, and that is just a speech to divert attention from the incompetence of the US response. Like that, in China, the government has a narrative that it did everything for the citizens and that it is wonderful, which also underestimates the serious mistakes it made before responding to the virus. There is very little coordination between the two countries at the highest level, although there is coordination between the states in terms of the supply of medical products. But I think the hard-line view of the United States is to take this opportunity to reinforce the idea that China is unreliable. And in China, they’re thinking, ‘Okay, that emphasizes that we don’t have to focus so much on cooperation with the United States.’ If you look at the presidential campaign, Trump wants to make Biden look weaker when it comes to China. So, the role that China will play in the campaign is that of a negative force. Therefore, the relationship between countries will worsen. This is worrying, because if you want more global coordination and cooperation, the US and China have to lead the way.

Does that change if Trump loses the election?

If (Joe) Biden wins, there shouldn’t be much emphasis on trade war and tariffs. There will be another attempt to balance national security and economic interests, but I don’t know if he will be able to reverse the current situation. There will be a change in style and probably an effort to establish cooperation in some areas, such as climate change. The relationship may stop getting worse, but the improvement should be modest.

Many analysts think China may become a global leader after this crisis, as it has responded better to the virus. Mr. agree?

No. We have to look at the financial crisis, in which the American financial system basically collapsed and took much of the world with it. During this period, China did well. Many people predicted a US decline and that in ten years, China would have more power and be a global leader. Ten years later, the United States remained a larger and far more powerful economy than China. Of course, China made gains, but they were moderate. Something similar should now occur. Initially, China seems to be doing very well, has managed to control things, while the USA seems to be in chaos. The American system is very dynamic and resilient. After a confused period, he figures out how to get things back on track, while China is fundamentally more rigid. But, of course, China must gain a little more prestige and credibility after showing that its system is efficient. It is a gain for China, but it does not change the power relationship between the two countries.

