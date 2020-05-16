The software detects the sound of sirens and warns the driver earlier

According to its creators, it helps drivers cope with a stressful situation

Faced with the approach of an emergency vehicle in full operation, it is important to remain calm, act gently and never hinder it. It is something that can put many drivers on edge, but a company proposes an idea to facilitate this work.

When approaching an emergency vehicle, it is essential keep calm and follow the guidelines we list in this article. If you do not act correctly or responsibly – that is, if you do not facilitate the passage or take advantage of the situation – the fine imposed may be 200 euros. As additional information know that, in the case of serious ambulance situations, for every minute of travel a 10% the patient’s chances of survival.

This is why many drivers can feel distressed when being in the situation to let an emergency vehicle pass, be it an ambulance, a police car or a fire department. Or what is worse, some driver may get an unpleasant scare in case the music is too loud and they do not listen to the proximity of the vehicle. For this reason, the company Cerence has developed a system that it has named EVD for its acronym in English, ‘Emergency Vehicle Detection’.

This technology integrates with that of the microphones that many new cars already equip in their interiors, simply at the software level, and allows distinguish the sound of sirens and their direction before they can be detected by the human ear, to help the driver to react earlier.

Its operation is simple: in its database it has saved the tones and ringtones of emergency vehicles from various countries. When it detects any of them, it lowers the sound of the multimedia system and notify the driver by means of an acoustic signal and a visual signal in the control panel that an emergency vehicle is approaching.

The system expects to be available throughout 2020 for some new cars through the channels of the creative company itself. However, the investigations continue so that this technology can also offer information about the direction and distance of the vehicle.

