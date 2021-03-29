Évariste Galois, the mathematician ‘chosen of the gods’

Évariste Galois, rebelled against the institutionality of his time and his ideas led him to jail, where he wrote some of his most relevant notes as a self-taught person. (Photo

Being talented and, unfortunately, dying before the age of 30 are guidelines from unforgettable music stars like Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain and Sid Vicious. True cults of fanatics have been built on these popular idols who still worship them. Something analogous happened with Évariste Galois, who was another star, not of music, but of mathematics.

He was born in 1811 and tragically died in 1832, at the age of 21. All his life he developed in a France still convulsed by the revolution of 1789, and which had not yet finished generating strong political tensions in the population.

You may be interested in: He won the Nobel Prize in Physics twice and the first time the King of Sweden scolded him

Who was Évariste Galois?

It took him just over two decades of life to solve a problem that had been unsolved for more than 2,000 years, ever since the mathematicians of classical Greece tried to find an answer.

The problem was about the theory of equations, specifically about how to identify whether or not an equation has a solution, and if it can be expressed by means of a formula.

In high school we all learned to solve second grade equations. Yes, those with a coefficient equal to 2 placed as a superscript over the unknown that is normally expressed with the letter “X”. The formula to solve these equations is colloquially known in Mexico as “la chicharronera”. It is a simple sequence of elementary algebra steps.

It happens that for equations of degree equal to or greater than 5, a way to solve them had not been found, until Évariste Galois arrived, who found an example solution for a fifth degree equation. Later, he generalized this discovery to equations of degree greater than 5, from which it was possible to determine whether or not there was a solution formula for them.

Galois came to these conclusions in a self-taught way. He first postulated the axioms of the so-called group theory, which, in its aspect of numerical methods, has applications in solving equations that are used to make astronomical, climatic and financial predictions.

Évariste Galois, a despised and misunderstood genius

“Évariste Galois is one of the founders of group theory, which is part of abstract algebra. Groups are a type of mathematical structure. For example, the set of whole numbers is a group with specific rules that allow ordering and treating these numbers in a certain way ”, he explains in an interview for Tec Review, Galo David Ruiz Soto, Professor of Philosophy of Science, at the Faculty of Sciences, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The mathematical contribution of this genius is brief and enormous. In a very short time he did a job with a significance that do not have reached dozens of doctorates in mathematics today, regardless of his age.

“Galois only has 60 pages of written math, he doesn’t have more. It is not known for sure what happened to him, there are those who say that he died in a duel or that he was shot, ”says Ruiz Soto.

However, in the history books his ideological inclination is tangible, adverse to that of the system that at that time prevailed in France.

“He had certain political tendencies that made him clash with the regime. He had a lot of trouble with the authority. He began to deny the State and the institutions, he even fell in jail. It so happens that Galois had been part of a presidential guard that, finally, was dissolved because at that time he represented a danger to power, but he, protester as he was, at some point went out with his report to the street and was arrested by the police, because he suspects that he had an intention of revolt, ”says this UNAM academic.

Galois wrote some of those 60 pages that made him immortal from prison, like Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, who conceived his masterpiece, Don Quixote de la Mancha, when he was behind bars.

“It seems that while he is in prison he meets a girl with whom he falls madly in love, but then another young man also courts her. Then there is the legend of the duel, in which Évariste Galois confronts that boy for the love of that girl. It is not clear if he dies like this or, rather, they end up shooting him because of the political problems in which he was involved, ”Ruiz added.

Before its fatal outcome, Évariste Galois had tried to enter the Polytechnic School of Paris, where he presented his work as a cover letter, but was rejected twice. The academic authorities of that institution had described as “incomprehensible” the new theory of the young scientist.

The chosen one of the gods

Leopold infeld (1898-1968), Polish physicist and popularizer of science, wrote a book entitled The Chosen of the Gods, in which he tells the story of Évariste Galois who has inspired many young people around the world, including Ivan Leon Santiago, intern of the degree in Mathematics, of the Faculty of Sciences, of the UNAM.

Tec Review contacted him on WhatsApp. And the first thing that catches the attention of his profile image is that he has put the portrait of Évariste Galois, whom Iván considers a science star.

Despite the fact that he is a brilliant student with an average higher than 9.5, he has not wanted to graduate, because he does not agree with the “institutionality”. He prefers to continue developing his mathematics in a self-taught way, in sessions of 6 hours a day of reading and solving exercises.

“Évariste Galois made an impressive connection to his work. He is one of the few mathematicians who did not need academia or institutions. He did not need anything to shine, he only needed his spirit and observations to build his entire world “, said this student with a passionate and firm voice.

That French genius had confidence in himself to make valuable mathematical contributions, without the help of teachers, for which “he was a true mathematician“, According to León Santiago.

“It was like a castaway who arrives on an island and makes the fire, the hut, and builds everything by himself. Galois gives me hope back in ancient times, when the first men sat down to think and invented the wheel. Unfortunately, the human being has lost a lot that ingenuity from which everything arises ”, concludes Iván, another“ chosen of the gods ”who will surely soon be titled and will begin an outstanding academic career in the postgraduate studies at UNAM or Tec de Monterrey.