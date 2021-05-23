Evans wins the Portugal rally, with Sordo 28 seconds behind

05/23/2021 at 5:35 PM CEST

The British Elfyn Evans (Toyota Yaris) claimed the victory in the Rally de Portugal, with 28.3 seconds of margin over the Spanish Dani Sordo (Hyundai i20) and 1.23.6 over the French Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris), third, who continues to lead the world rankings, with 79 points compared to 77 for Evans.

The Welshman pushed past the disappointment of a split-second defeat in the previous test in Croatia to move up to second in the drivers’ standings. At the wheel of a Yaris World Rally Car, he snatched the top spot from Ott Tänak when the Estonian retired his Hyundai i20 on Saturday afternoon with the suspension smashed.

He was unwilling to risk another setback in his fight for the title and went for the stage on Sunday morning to doubling his 10.7-second lead over Dani Sordo. In the remaining four stages he won with a 28.3-second lead.

“We have not been the fastest team this weekend, but we have had a good pace, we have stayed away from problems and we have done enough to keep Dani behind,” said an exultant Evans. “This comes at a really good time for our challenge in the championship as we get into some tough gravel rallies.”

Sordo led the three-day gravel event for much of Friday’s inaugural stage in his i20 until he stalled his engine and fell behind Tänak.. But on a rally where managing the use of Pirelli’s hard and soft compound tires was crucial, he was often uncomfortable with his choices. The Cantabrian cut the advantage of Evans in the last stage on Saturday afternoon, but he had no response to the Welshman’s reply on Sunday morning.

Ogier started the Matosinhos test, the fourth of 12, at the head of the championship. The first place in the starting order on sandy tracks that favored the cars that started later, in cleaner conditions and with more grip, was a major obstacle for the Frenchman. A very successful selection of tires and the problems of those who were ahead allowed to Ogier climb positions until finishing third, almost a minute from Deaf. Toyota’s double podium extended its lead in the constructors’ championship to 37 points.

The winner of WRC2, Esapekka Lappi, was seventh with a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 ahead of his fellow supporters, Teemu Suninen, Mads Østberg and Nikolay Gryazin. TO Tänak joined him on the dropout list Thierry Neuville, which flipped his i20 on its side and broke the rear suspension. They both restarted the race and got some comfort by taking first and second place with bonus points on the iconic Fafe Wolf Power Stage.

The drivers face rapid change ahead of the fifth round on the dirt tracks of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia. The Rally Italia Sardinia, which Sordo won last year, will take place in Olbia from June 3-6.