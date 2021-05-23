Evans first and Sordo on the prowl with one day to go

05/23/2021 at 12:30 PM CEST

EFE

The British Elfyn Evans (Toyota Yaris) leads Rally Portugal with 10.7 seconds of margin over Spaniard Dani Sordo (Hyundai i20) In the absence of the third and final stage, which will be held this Sunday with five special stages.

Elfyn evans, who is chasing his fourth World Cup victory, took the lead after taking advantage of an Estonian error Ott Tänak, who broke the rear suspension of his Hyundai i20 on the penultimate stage of the second day and forced him to abandon when he was a solid leader.

Until then, the 2019 world champion had dominated the second stage with an iron fist, with the best time in four of the first five stages of the day. But misfortune came and Tänak he was knocked out with two stages to go. He irreversibly broke the rear suspension of his car.

A) Yes, Evans reaches the decisive day as leader, with 10.7 seconds of advantage over Dani Sordo and already 1: 04.2 minutes on the third, the seven times champion and leader of the contest, Sebstien Ogier who managed to climb from fifth to third place.Dani sordo He has always been fighting for the podium and this Sunday he will do it to win the rally. He already warned by setting the best time in the closing section of the second day. “Our initial goal for today’s stage was not only to keep the position we had, but also to stay close to the lead to try to put pressure,” he said Deaf.

The race ends this Sunday with five stages: Felgueiras (9.18 km), another that returns after years of absence; two passes to Montim (8.75) and Fafe (11.18).