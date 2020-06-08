The words of Daniel Evans, British tennis player, are going around the world and have caused a tremendous stir in the world of tennis. Dan assures that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic should go to US Open 2020, in case it can be played, to help other players with the CoVid-19 crisis. Spanish and Serbian were reluctant to play in New York next August if conditions do not change, and there was talk that only one person could travel with the tennis player to these tournaments, when they are used to having a large team behind .

Speaking to BBC Radio, Evans asks for a commitment to attend the New York slam and thus help other players. “If the US Open doesn’t go ahead, it will be another Slam that they are missing, along with Wimbledon. A point has come where the players should unite and Novak and Rafa should look to help the lowest ranked tennis players so that in this way Get your money, “said the Brit.

“There are tennis players who had just entered the Top 10 and have not made any money in two or three months. What the ATP did with the aid fund is great, but there is nothing better than the Slams’ prize money for the players, “continues Daniel, who shoots directly at what Nole defended, who was opposed to the idea of ​​traveling with only one person, ensuring that he has two coaches, his physio, his doctor or his hitting partner, among others more people.

“It is not only money that matters here, health is also involved in this but if there is security, having only one coach is not a compelling reason not to go to a tournament, in my opinion. Being with only one person in your team is not such a big problem. Most of the team travels with only one coach. Not everyone has a physio or several coaches, like Novak. His argument is not really valid for the rest of the players, only for the top players, “he explains. .

“I think the players should also do their part. There are rumors that the US Open needs to hold the tournament to continue. There are already physical trainers in the tournaments, it is not that they would not receive treatment, only that it would be from the physios from the ATP. They would keep us in a bubble, all in hotels, with many tests and being safe. The problem would come if any of us tested positive for the virus, but hopefully that doesn’t happen and the tournament is held successfully, “he says.