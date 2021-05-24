Evans and Sordo will play the Rally de Portugal after the loss of Tänak

Elfyn Evans and Dani Sordo will fight for Rally de Portugal on the last day of the event after the unexpected abandonment of Ott Tänak. The Estonian, leader until the second run through the ‘Amarante’ stage, had everything in his power to achieve a victory that he will never achieve now. A dry hit and a damaged rear tire that ended up disappearing left the 2019 champion out of the game. Now, the rally is a matter of two, while Sébastien Ogier has crept onto the podium waiting for new eventualities among their rivals. As up to now, Esapekka Lappi commands the classification in the WRC2 category.

If the identical tire mount chosen by the surviving Toyota and Hyundai drivers precluded seeing any ‘alteration in strength’, the rally script was much more whimsical and had big surprises written. Not in SS12, where the trend seen in the morning loop was maintained despite the scratch by Elfyn Evans and the assault of fourth place by Sébastien Ogier. Tneither on the SS13, second pass through the ‘Cabeceiras de Basto’ section, in which even Ott Tänak had the pleasure of getting the scratch to raise his lead in front of the general classification above 22 seconds.

Dani Sordo is now Hyundai Motorsport’s only option to win Rally de Portugal.

However, the tranquility of Ott Tänak at the head of the rally jumped through the air in ‘Amarante’. What seemed like an exercise in managing his advantage turned into the Estonian’s disaster. In fact, Tänak had a strong touch with his Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé, mishap in which it damaged the bumper of the car, but especially the right rear tire. Although he had the ability to keep going with the tire and suspension heavily affected, finally the car said enough and Tänak was forced to follow the path of Thierry Neuville and to withdraw from the rally when he had victory in his hand.

Elfyn Evans was thus with a completely unexpected leadership and that was reduced to 10.7 seconds with the dispute of the SS15, stage in which Dani Sordo took the scratch to compress the fight for victory in the absence of the five stages on Sunday. For its part, leader Sébastien Ogier closes the podium in his eternal duel against Takamoto Katsuta, while Adrien Fourmaux is fifth. The M-Sport driver has not shown the pace he had in Rally Croatia, but he is profiting from the losses of his rivals, the last one of a Kalle Rovanperä that was retiring due to technical problems.

Esapekka Lappi continues to lead the WRC2 category as he gains positions overall.

Behind the aforementioned Adrien Fourmaux and his partner Gus Greensmith, protagonists of the duel for fifth place, the first ‘Rally2’ appear. This means that Esapekka Lappi is seventh as the leader of the WRC2 class, while Teemu Suninen is in eighth place. However, the duel in the silver category between the two Finnish drivers is not such, since Lappi has a 40.4 second advantage. For its part, Mads Ostberg closes the podium of the category, in addition to occupying the ninth position of the general. In both cases, he beats Nikolay Gryazin by 14.5 seconds.

In the rest of the categories, Yohan Rossel has regained the leadership of the WRC3 category in his particular duel with Kajetan Kajetanowicz. However, the battle is served for the last day, since the difference between the two is three seconds. For his part, Chris Ingram closes the podium in the bronze category. Where there has been no change of leader has been in the Junior WRC, since Martins Sesks continues to lead the classification. Although Sami Pajari has placed second in the face of Martin Koci’s problems, the truth is that nothing seems to threaten the Latvian rider.

Classification after SS15 of the 54th Rally de Portugal



Pilot Pos Vehicle Time / Dif.

1st Elfyn Evans

Toyota Yaris WRC

3: 07: 09.1

2nd

Dani sordo

Hyundai i20 WRC Coupe

+10.7

3rd

Sébastien Ogier

Toyota Yaris WRC

+1: 04.2

4th

Takamoto katsuta

Toyota Yaris WRC + 1: 05.7

5th Adrien Fourmaux

Ford Fiesta WRC

+4: 21.86º

Gus Greensmith

Ford Fiesta WRC

+4: 28.2

7th

Esapekka Lappi

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

+8: 21.2

8th

Teemu suninen

Ford Fiesta Rally2

+9: 01.6

9th Mad Ostberg

Citroën C3 Rally2

+10: 46.610ºNikolay Gryazin

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

+11: 01.1

Rally de Portugal ends this Sunday (08: 08h) with the dispute of the five sections of the third stage of the event. Drivers and co-drivers will compete 49.47 kilometers against the clock.