Evangelos Siozios dies at 31

Getty Images

A former “Big Brother” contestant shared sad news with her fans recently. GineMarie Zimmerman said her boyfriend Evangelos “Angelo” Siozios died suddenly this month at the age of 31.

Here’s what you need to know about his death and how the “Big Brother” family has joined forces with Zimmerman to share their grief.

Zimmerman said that Siozios was his “true angel”

For once I’m a lost for words. My boyfriend Angelo has passed away. He was a such a smart amazing person, who loved his family, Zeus and I. He worked so hard though out law schools and achieving his goals. You are now my true angel. We love you pic.twitter.com/ewwxmbTBRO – GinaMarie Zimmerman (@GinaMarieZ) May 19, 2021

In an Instagram and Twitter post filled with photos of Zimmerman and Siozios with their dog, Zeus, Zimmerman shared the news and called him his “true angel.”

“For once, I have no words. My boyfriend Angelo has passed away. He was an incredible and intelligent person, who loved his family, Zeus and me. He worked very hard in law school and achieved his goals. Now you are my true angel. We love you, ”Zimmerman wrote.

The obituary posted on the John Vincent Scalia Funeral Home website says that Siozios died on May 9 during a trip to Greece.

The obituary says:

“Evangelos Siozios, 31, passed away on Sunday May 9, 2021 in Filiates, Thesprotia, Greece. He was the beloved son of Gus and Eleada Siozios. He was the loving brother of Michael and Evanthia Siozios. He was the beloved grandson of Michael and Evangelia Theodoulou and the late George and Evanthia Siozios. Evangelos is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. ”

The tribute wall on the funeral home’s website is filled with photos of Zimmerman and Siozios. According to some Facebook comments on Siozios’ page, he and Zimmerman had been together for at least four years. His Facebook page also shows that he was from Staten Island, New York, and that he studied law at New York Law School.

Zimmerman’s “Big Brother” family was quick to offer words of support and condolences.

In her Instagram post, dozens of former “Big Brother” contestants showed Zimmerman their support with kind words and offered to help her in any way they could.

“My heart is hurting for you. Sending you lots of love and praying for your peace and comfort. Here I am for you! ”Wrote Elena Davies.

Tyler Crispen said it was “a pleasure meeting Siozios” and that he is “very touched” by the loss of Zimmerman. Cody Calafiore added: “I’m so sorry, GM. I can’t believe it, ”to which Zimmerman replied that Calafiore’s mother“ had been a great help ”during this difficult time.

“My heart hurts! Words cannot express how I feel, but we are thinking of you, praying for you and your family. Always here to take a call or whatever you need, ”wrote Rachel Reilly Villegas. Janelle Pierzina added: “I’m so sorry. Gina Marie, how devastating! Call me if you ever need to talk. “

“Big Brother” contestants Rachel Swindler, Raven Walton, Nicole Anthony, Liz Nolan, Nick Maccarone, Sam Smith, James Rhine, JoJo Spatafora, April Lewis, Glenn Garcia, and Keesha Smith also offered words of support, as did the contestant. from “Survivor” Carolyn Rivera and “Celebrity Big Brother” winner Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Zimmerman participated in season 15 of “Big Brother” in 2013. Since then, he founded a company that helps dog owners celebrate the birthdays of their beloved pets called Party Pup. He also recently starred in Spatafora’s new music video, “Don’t Catch Feelings.”

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM