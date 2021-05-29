Evangeline Lilly welcomes Kathryn Newton in Ant-Man 3

All indications seem to indicate that the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is going to be the next major production in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get underway. During an appearance on The Tonight Show the other night, Michael Douglas confirmed that he is heading to the UK in three weeks to begin production on the next sequel, at least in his case scheduled to begin filming in July. But before the cameras roll, the two main actresses in the film are already getting to know each other.

The actress Evangeline lilly He recently reached out to his Instagram to share his appreciation for Kathryn newton, who plays Cassie Lang in Quantumania. He explains in his post that he recently had a phone conversation with Newton and it seems like they got on well from the start. Michelle Pfeiffer, who is also reprising her role as Janet Pym, has also made her own comment to praise Newton.

After talking to Kathryn Newton on the phone, I’M SO EXCITED TO HAVE HER JOINING OUR CAST, ”Lilly states in her post.

Me too ❤️🙌 —adds Michel Pfeiffer in a comment on that post.

Kevin Feige announced that Quantumania would introduce Newton as the new Cassie during Disney Investor Day last December. She thus replaces Abby Ryder Fortson, who played the young version of the character in both “Ant-Man” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and Emma Fuhrmann, who took on the role in “Avengers: Endgame” after the timeskip. five years of the film. One of the big buzz surrounding this movie is Cassie will adopt her identity from the comics as superhero Stature.

At the moment at the official level they have not told too many details, although we do have the juicy information that Jonathan Majors will play the villain Kang in the film. The film has its premiere set for the February 17, 2023, year in which we already have five release dates set.