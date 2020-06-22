As reported from Madness:

Due to the current restrictions to avoid large crowds and all the sanitary measures adopted around COVID-19 as well as certain difficulties when traveling, EVANESCENCE are forced to postpone their massive European tour.

There was no other choice but to make this tough decision, the tour was already postponed at the end of this year but the battle against the virus continues and we all assume that it will not be possible to hold any massive event as soon, therefore, it is postponed until October 7, 2021.

All purchased VIP tickets and packs are absolutely valid for the new date without any additional procedure being necessary.

For those who have to return their ticket, returns will be active until 07/06/2020.

Amy Lee tells us: “We are very upset that we cannot see you this fall, but we accept the challenge we have this 2020 and we will take advantage of our time to put our hearts into a great new album. Friends, we miss you very much and we wish with all our strength to see you all next year. Stay healthy and strong, we love you! ”

New date:

Thursday October 7, 2021, Madrid @ Palacio Vistalegre.

Tickets already purchased will be perfectly valid for the new dates, however you can request a return if you wish.

How to return my ticket?

The deadline to request returns will be 14 days from today for online returns until 07/06/2020.

Ticket Red Ticketmaster (Fnac, Halcón Viajes and associated shops): Online, you must request a refund. https://help.ticketmaster.es/hc/es

Stores: Request a return at the same place where they were purchased. (Once they return to normal operation).

Mad Ticketmadness: You must request a refund here https://ticketmadness.es/es/atencion-al-cliente