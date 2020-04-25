What kind of 2010 is this? One that we really like … Going back in time, Evanescence has just released the first original piece of music for an album in nine years with their new single titled “Wasted on You”.

The news that the American band was about to release their fifth album, The Bitter Truth, reached us last week. through an ad on their social networks. “We promised them a new album in 2020 and we will not let anything stop us,” they wrote.

“We are proud to start sharing our new album‘ THE BITTER TRUTH ’with you. One piece at a time, starting with our first song ‘Wasted On You’ next Friday. ” Well, that day has arrived and we already have its first advance.

“Wasted On You” begins slowly. Focused on Amy Lee’s voice, the song immediately strips down and details a doomed and doomed relationship. “I don’t need drugs. I’m already six feet low. I’m wasted on you. Waiting for the bitter truth, ”sings Lee. As you go, Evanescence’s signature sound returns as all instruments are combined. Forming the gothic sound that saw us grow.

“We were recording this music until we could no longer enter the studio, and we finished it remotely through file sharing and phone calls.”Lee said in a statement.

“Adjust mixes, add background vocals, create the video and album art, all from home. It has been like water in the desert for me, my light in a dark moment. ”

Lee continued: “We are still writing and we have a lot more work to do on this album., but this time we wanted to release the songs individually, as we created, to live more in the moment with our fans and our music“

Following Susana’s recommendations (distance), the video “Wasted on You” was filmed in isolation with images of the band in their respective homes. The video follows the individual parts of each, as it tells a story of hopelessness. See here the return of Evanescence: