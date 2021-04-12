Evander Holyfield returns to boxing at 58

The American Evander Holyfield, former world heavyweight champion, will return to the ring in an exhibition fight against the Irishman Kevin Mcbride, the last boxer who faced Mike Tyson in his professional career. next June 5as reported by Peter Kahn, a member of the Triller Fight Club.

Holyfield joins the list of boxers who return in an exhibition fight.

The evening will take place on the undercard of the unified defense of the lightweight title of the American Teofimo López against the Australian George Kambosos, in Miami, it will be broadcast by Triller.

Tyson and Holyfield, friends after being rivals.

The 58-year-old former champion joins the list of retired boxers returning to this world with an exhibition fight, as was the case with Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones JR. Also joined by Julio César Chávez and Óscar De la Hoya.

On March 22, Holyfield issued a statement through his publicist that he and Tyson were in negotiations for a third fight. The two met on two other occasions, in 1996 and 1997, where the second fight ended with the expulsion of Tyson after biting Evander’s earlobe, which tore it off and spat it on the ring canvas.

Holyfield and Tyson could face each other again, after their last meeting in 1997 .. Steve Marcus / File Photo

It was Holyfield himself who testified that Tyson’s camp turned down a guaranteed payment of $ 25 million to face him in Miami on Memorial Day weekend.

