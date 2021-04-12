Evander Holyfield has a date for his return to boxing

Evander Holyfield will return to the ring on the undercard in which Teófimo López will defend the crown against George Kambosos (IVAN SEKRETAREV)

Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield already has a date to make a return to the ring.

According to the Sports Illustrated portal, Holyfield will return to the ring on June 5 on the undercard in which Teofimo López will defend the crown against George Kambosos. Although the venue for the event has not yet been confirmed, several reports on the internet suggest that the fight could be in Miami.

(Read the full article at the link below 🙂

https://www.primerahora.com/sports/boxing/notes/evander-holyfield-has-date-for-your-return-to-boxing/