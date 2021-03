After returning to fight in November 2020, boxer Mike Tyson has a new challenger to step into the ring. It is about his staunch rival in the 90s, Evander Holyfield, who published a video showing an enviable physique at 58 years old, and invited Tyson to fight. Will we see a third match between Tyson and Holyfield? Elizabeth PĂ©rez reminds you of how they fared in the first two fights.