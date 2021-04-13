Evander Holyfield announced his return to the ring with an exhibition in June, while defining the trilogy with Mike Tyson

Evander Holyfield – Photo: Instagram Evander Holyfield

Former world heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield, confirmed through his Instagram account that he will return to the ring to face in an exhibition match on June 5 the Irishman Kevin McBride, the last boxer who faced Mike Tyson in his professional career.

As reported by Peter Kahn, of Triller Fight Club, Holyfield’s return to the ring will be on the undercard of Honduran American Teofimo López’s unified defense of the lightweight title against Australian George Kambosos, in Miami, United States.

“The Real Deal” will return to get into a ring, as a demonstration, at 58 years of age, while defining the trilogy with Mike Tyson that in principle was going to be, according to the same “Iron” Mike had confirmed to the Haute Living magazine, at the end of May, but for some reason that has to do with differences in what each one would take in money, for now it is postponed.

Holyfield to face Kevin McBride in an exhibition match in Miami (@evanderholyfield)

According to Holyfield, Tyson’s camp turned down a guaranteed payment of $ 25 million (about € 21 million) to face him in Miami on Memorial Day weekend.

Now it will be necessary to know once again if the trilogy is carried out. The two fights between Tyson and Holyfield took place in Las Vegas. Evander beat him on November 9, 1996 by technical knockout in 11th. round and the second, very controversial, the triumph was by disqualification in the third round on June 28, 1997, after Tyson bit his ear.