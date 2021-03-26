Evan Peters to Play Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Netflix’s Monster Series

Evan Peters, who recently surprised with his appearance on Wandavision already has a new project. The actor will take on the role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming miniseries Monster.

This has been revealed by TVLine, which indicates that Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story can be seen on Netflix. As previously revealed, Emmy winner Richard Jenkins will play Dahmer’s father, Lionel, a chemist who taught Jeffrey how to whiten and preserve animal bones, a technique that Dahmer later used on his victims. Penelope Ann Miller will play Dahmer’s mother.

In addition, Niecy Nash will play Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer’s neighbor who called the police on several occasions and even unsuccessfully called the FBI. Shaun J. Brown will play Tracy, Dahmer’s latest victim who fought back and managed to escape, leading the police to the killer’s apartment and leading to his arrest. Colin Ford will take on the role of a character named Chazz.

Monster tells the story of one of America’s best-known serial killers, who was convicted of murdering 15 men and boys with methods such as mutilation, necrophilia, and cannibalism. Dahmer was later killed in prison by another inmate. The series will show the perspective of the victims of and will also portray the negligent performance of the police, who came to free the murderer.

Murphy will co-create with Ian Brennan. David McMillan will also write the script and serve as supervising producer. Carl Franklin will direct the pilot, while Janet Mock will also write and direct various episodes.

