Evan Peters reveals how his participation in WandaVision was hidden

When Evan Peters appeared on the WandaVision series it was a big surprise, as Marvel Studios tried to hide him on the set.

Evan Peters played Peter Maximoff / Quicksilver in the movies of the X Men from FOX, a saga that have nothing to do with him Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. So it was surprising to see him in the series WandaVision What Pietro maximoff the brother of Wanda maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), a character that in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Although in reality it was only an inhabitant subjected by the spell created by Scarlet Witch.

Now the actor Evan Peters has shared a funny story of how his participation in WandaVision it was kept secret.

“That was very funny”. Evan Peters said. “In fact, they took me to the WandaVision shoot with a cape and an umbrella. But it’s so exciting that people love both shows. It feels very good to work with people who bring their best game ”.

The series’ lead writer, Jac Schaeffer, also commented on how they came to introduce the character.

“We had a grief counselor come into the writers room and we did some grief research, and there’s a lot about how people remember faces.” Schaeffer said. “The anxiety of not remembering the faces of loved ones, remembering badly or actively remembering things as a self-preservation tactic, all of that became fascinating for us and we thought that by casting Evan Peters in the role, it would not only have that effect on Wanda, but it would also have this metalayer for the audience. “

So for now, we will have to wait for them to introduce the X Men on Marvel studios and when they do they will be totally reset. Since they will not use the actors who were in the FOX movies, like Evan Peters, Hugh jackman, James mcavoy or Michael Fassbender.

The series of Wandavision can be seen currently on the Disney Plus streaming platform by following this link.

