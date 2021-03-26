Evan Peters hair is not real and this is why

The use of special effects has been intensified in recent years, not only to create fantastic locations or action sequences, but also to alter the physique of the actors. WandaVision made use of the latter with the actor Evan Peters, who underwent a slight “adjustment” to resemble the original actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Peters, who played Quicksilver in the final X-Men films for Fox, took over for Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Pietro maximoff in the series for Disney Plus. Marvel’s creative team decided that WandaVision’s Pietro had to look like the one we saw in Avengers: Age of Ultron and one of his hallmarks is hair.

According to Befores & Afters, Lola VFX was in charge of replace Evan Peters hair to make it more like the previous Pietro. The studio has extensive experience working with digital humans for Marvel and some examples are the young versions of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: Civil War or the same Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Evan Peters’ digital hair in ‘WandaVision’ 1 × 05

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Pietro Maximoff in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

According to Trent Claus, special effects supervisor at Lola VFX, the process was complicated. “Nobody likes to work with hair, it is always very difficult,” said Claus. «Here we tried to adapt to a certain style. For the filming it had been bigger and fluffier and they wanted it tighter »he assured.

‘WandaVision’ has more special effects than ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Evan Peters’ hair as Quicksilver is fuller and straighter, while Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s version in Avengers: Age of Ultron is wavy. The digital setting it is evident in the rear shots in the scene when he knocks on Wanda’s door in episode 5 of WandaVision.

“You see it from behind for several takes, and then you see it from the front for a few takes, and then you see it again in a later episode when they do the Agatha reveal.”

The detail may seem inconsequential to some, however it denotes the Marvel’s attention to detail in their productions. Quicksilver’s digital hair is one of many scenes that required VFX work.

Sign up for Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. To the content of Marvel, Star wars, and the great animated films of Pixar.

In an interview with Total Film in January, Paul Bettany (Vision) mentioned that WandaVision has more special effects shots than Avengers: Endgame. “Marvel has always had great changes and we are one of them” said Bettany referring to the concept of the series for Disney Plus.

More on this topic