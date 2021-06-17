Evan Peters explains how Marvel avoided leaks of his participation in ‘WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision)’

Evan Peters explained how his participation in WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision). The actor, who appeared in surprise at the end of the fifth episode of the series, was introduced as Pietro maximoff, revolutionizing the entire audience, since he was the one who played the same character in three films of X Men, which are not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His appearance sparked a ton of theories about how the series paves the way to the multiverse. It would also function as the arrival of the mutants after the purchase of Fox – who have the rights to the characters – by Disney.

But at the end of WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) it was revealed that this was not the case. It was all a game devised by Agatha Harkness to cause even more chaos within the world that Wanda invented in Westview. The actor’s use was a nod from the production, only. Evan Peters was actually playing a neighbor named Ralph Boehner.

How did Marvel keep their participation in ‘WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision)’ a secret?

In an interview for The Wrap, Evan Peters, who we also saw recently at Mare of Easttown, explained how Marvel studios he managed to keep his participation in absolute secrecy. “It was really funny. They had to take me to the set of WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) totally covered and with an umbrella.”

This was how the studio and the actor tried to ensure that his participation in the series is not leaked. The goal, of course, was to surprise the audience immensely. Still sadly they didn’t get it.

The actor’s appearance in WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) leaked on Jan 29, 2021 through a series of photos and videos that were published a few hours before the episode was available on Disney Plus. For many it was a shame because an important part of the reason the show worked was its element of surprise at various points in its first — and perhaps only — season.

The experience helped Marvel studios to avoid future leaks of actors and their surprise participation in their series or movies. For example in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the appearance of Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Seinfeld, Veep) like Valentina Allegra de Fontaine managed to stay as a surprise without leaks.

Now, with the current broadcast of Loki, it only remains to wait if Marvel studios He has a surprise cameo planned for us by an important actor —or character— throughout the series.

