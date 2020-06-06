Behind the racquet He has done it again. The blog where professional tennis players tell about their most intimate experiences within the circuit has given us in recent days a new outreach story that will help us learn a little more about its protagonist, Evan King. The 28-year-old American, who reached 185 in the ranking a couple of seasons ago, reveals how his life changed in 2015 after the racist storm that his country suffered at that time. Unfortunately, a five-year later the human being still continues to resolve his conflicts of coexistence, although Evan is a new person today. This is his story, explained in his own words.

“The beginning of 2015 was a dark time for me. I had decided to retire from tennis, escape this bubble, and return to the real world. With this change of life he would have more time to live, reflect and consume everything that is beyond the world of tennis. During those months, some racist murders occurred in the United States, with Travyon Martin being the episode that had the most repercussion, but there were many others that did not capture the attention of the mainstream media, as these stories were repeated day after day.

The murders were still happening, but I was no longer focused solely on the little yellow ball, so I thought that any of these murdered could have been me. It could have been that boy walking around 7/11 wearing his hoodie and eating Skittles, a very recent case, or it could have been Ahmaud Arbery running around in a white neighborhood before getting shot. All of these assumptions led me to dark terrain. I was 22 years old and I was already thinking about everything I would leave behind if my life ended unexpectedly. I thought I wanted to have a child, to leave something behind if I died, to make sure my family line did not end with me.

Suddenly I felt lucky to still be alive. I walked the cemeteries every week, I looked at the tombstones and I was excited every time the deceased was younger than me. Not all deaths had a racial cause behind them, but I kept doing this ritual to gain perspective and appreciate that I had reached the age of 23 knowing that others had not. I felt a shock of maturity in my life much earlier than normal. My goal was to get to 25, everything that came after would be a gift.

These feelings lasted a few months. Over time, I found a way to deal with that thought and slightly numb that perspective on life. Around me there was a large group of people that prevented me from walking through those cemeteries, so I returned to the circuit. Since then, I have done a lot of traveling around the world, but I am one of the few American players who prefers to play away from the United States. I feel safer walking on a street in Kazakhstan or Bosnia than in many places in my own country.

I am sharing all of this now in hopes that people will contact their respective teams to tell them they are fine. We are facing a wild moment where you do not know who can be affected or how they can be harmed. In 2015 it would have seemed normal to me, that was a dark moment, but now we are in 2020 and I’m already 28 years old. I am able to smile and accept that stage of my life, some stories and conversations are going on, but there is more general outrage from the public, which is a nice change. That outrage is necessary, so please don’t forget to contact your people and tell them that you’re okay. ”