As if it were a competition, Evaluna Montaner, daughter of the Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner, and Rubí, the former Mexican fifteen, shameless and her sexiest photos appear.

While Evaluna has lost her grief since she married Camilo, the young Rubí, who rose to fame when thousands of people attended her XV party in 2016, shows the bra.

In the first place, Ricardo Montaner’s daughter uploaded a photo to her official Instagram account where she wears a black top that shows her flat abdomen, as well as smiling happily.

With more than a million and a half likes, including her husband, Camilo, her father, Ricardo Montaner, her brothers, Mau and Ricky, her sister-in-law, Sara Escobar, and Romi Marcos, daughter of the Cuban dancer and actress Niurka, Evaluna posted the following:

“5 years ago I am in‘ honeymoon stage ’with @camilomusica. Since we started dating, they told me that this stage was over (they keep telling me). I don’t think that has to be the case. I choose to always live with butterflies. New butterflies are always born. There are more and more strong. They are different from 5 years ago, but here they are. Everyday. Accompanying our honeymoon ”.

The daughter of the Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner ends with a sincere: “I love you @camilomusica”.

His fans did not waste time to comment after he shared this cheeky and sexy photograph: “You are beautiful, my Evi”, “What beauty”, “I want an Evaluna in my life”, “Beautiful”, “I love you”, “Precious”, “You are tremendous, Eva, inside and out”, “Beautiful and that smile is a sun”.

A follower of Evaluna, daughter of Ricardo Montaner, and Camilo, dedicated a heartfelt message to them: “I love you, but they are already cloying so much, guys,” while someone else said: “Camilo had to force you to put that description fixed.”

For her part, an admirer did not want to be left behind and wrote the following: “Never change your mentality regarding your relationship or let anyone think about your relationship problems.”

“The day you finish, I retire from love”, “I want a courtship and marriage like yours”, “You are perfect”, “When they turn 7, the difficult part comes, it’s over”, “You are from another universe, I love you ”, commented other users.

One person proposed to write a message that would attract the attention of Ricardo Montaner’s daughter: “I have never read anything so true, people are full of envy and ‘you are going to see that they are going to end’, after all After all, we are ourselves the owners of our destiny and of what we want for our lives, not what others think ”.

There was no lack of someone who crossed the line with his comment: “She is beautiful, but she lacks tet … for when the surgery?”