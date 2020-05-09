The hot photograph of Evaluna caused a great scandal among her followers / Twitter

Eva Luna has managed to leave his fans breathless in Instagram and several Internet users after publishing one of their Photographs hottest, where the singer was natural andwithout lingerie! A fact that caused a great scandal on the platform.

Recall that Evaluna has achieved fame thanks to its great talent musical, which he obviously inherited from his father Richard Montaner, one of the most successful and popular singers for several generations.

Likewise, Montaner’s daughter has been among the trends of entertainment news, due to her decision to marry at just 22 years old, with the Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry Belt. Forming one of the youngest and most popular couples of the moment.

Evaluna’s success in industry musical It has also been extended to their social networks, where we can see that their Instagram It exceeds 8.8 million followers, who were surprised with one of the latest photographs of the singer.

We cannot deny that Montaner’s daughter is in one of the best stages of her life, both professionally and physically, which left the total uncovered by a Photography in which he posed without wearing any bra or bra.

And as expected, that burning photograph of Evaluna caused a great scandal among her followers, even in just a few hours this image had already exceeded a million likes and more than 20,000 thousand comments.

Although most of these comments were to flatter the beauty and sensuality of the singer, there was no shortage of those who criticized her for publishing these types of photographs at her young age, or even those who brought up the subject of Christianity that both professes family Montaner.

