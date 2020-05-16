After her commitment to the singer Camilo EcheverryIt seems that netizens do not take their eyes off him to be attentive to any detail that they may criticize.

A few days ago the young woman was the victim of offensive comments after publishing a natural photograph, in which she appeared slightly disheveled, with her eyes half open, without makeup and wearing a skeleton, but what most surprised her was that she was without a bra .

There was so much criticism that his brother Ricky montaner He decided to go out and defend it from those who described photography as ‘vulgar’ and ‘disrespectful’, ensuring that it is not appropriate content for a committed woman to be sharing.

Now, he is again the target of offensive comments after sharing a carousel of images taken on his honeymoon, with an unusual swimsuit that many did not like.

In the comments they wrote that for a moment they came to think that they were clothing that her husband had lent her, and they even pointed out that because of that, they could confuse her with the American singer. Billie Eilish.

The swimsuit that wears Eva Luna in the photographs it is three garments, made up instead of a panty by a long shorts, a bra and a jacket that almost completely covers her body in the middle of the beach.

Many rated the photographs as ‘not very showy’, with a ‘total absence of seduction’, and they even went so far as to mention that he looked ‘like a child’.

However, the daughter of the renowned singer Ricardo Montaner she seems to completely ignore those negative comments and has always shown herself to be a woman who is sure of herself and her dress.

For this reason, several of her followers came to her defense highlighting the beauty that characterizes her.

“Beautiful pussy, a lot of flow”, “attitude”, “I love you Evaluna, you are perfect”, “You are the most DIVINE woman. Many blessings “,” I love you Evaluna and I value you for the great woman you are “,” I love you “,” you are perfect without the 90-60-90 “,” the most beautiful “, were the reactions of some users on Instagram.

