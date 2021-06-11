Evaluate the possibility of making more changes

MEXICO CITY.

President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador is evaluating the possibility of carrying out more changes in his cabinet.

Under the premise that “the government must adjust to the new reality,” he argued that the priority will be that resources continue to reach the people who need them most.

He announced that the same economic policy will be consolidated with the arrival of Rogelio Ramírez de la O to the Ministry of Finance.

We are seeing, yesterday’s change was very important because harmony is maintained, the Secretary of the Treasury is going to be proposed for governor of the Bank of Mexico, Arturo (Herrera) is a good economist, a responsible man and who arrives, Rogelio Ramírez de O, is also an economist graduated from UNAM, one of the best economists in Mexico and the same economic policy that we have been applying is going to be consolidated, “he said.

The president asserted that Mexico is recovering from the economic crisis caused by the COVID pandemic and, given the strength of the peso, good tax collection and proper inflation management, it will be possible to guarantee, for example, that in January 2024 people seniors receive twice as much money as they currently do for their universal pension from 65 years of age.

The investment in this program, he said, will be from 126 billion to 320 billion pesos by 2024.

