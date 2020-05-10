Luciano Huck and Angélica’s youngest daughter, Eva, 7, was compared to the presenter’s mother, Marta, after he shared a photo to honor his matriarch this Mother’s Day. In the caption, the ‘Cauldron’ commander also extolled her qualities: ‘My effort is to be like her in everything else’.

Luciano Huck posted a photo with his mother, Marta, to celebrate Mother’s Day, celebrated this Sunday (10). And it was her resemblance to her youngest granddaughter, Eva, who stole the show in Internet comments. “Eva’s face”, wrote a follower citing his youngest daughter with Angélica, with whom she has shared fun moments on the web during the period of isolation. “The future of your daughter Eva, looks too much,” pointed out another. “Eva looks too much like her grandmother,” exclaimed a third.

Presenter highlights mother’s virtues

In his post, the presenter of “Caldeirão” also highlighted his traits in common with the matriarch. “It is a huge pride to be her son. Physically it is easy to notice, we are alike. My effort is to be like her in everything else; an intelligent, kind, loving woman, always concerned with the other, always willing to help, easy laugh, who loves being with family, friend of friends, elegant, good company, always welcome, aggregator … and so on “, he wrote. He further explained that, due to the pandemic, technology will be used as an ally to kill homesickness: “This year, unfortunately, we will spend Mother’s Day far from each other, but a mother’s love overcomes any distance”.

Angelica wins tribute in new post

Some time later, Luciano dedicated a post to his wife, Angélica, with whom he has been married for 15 years and has three children: Eva, Benício and Joaquim. “It’s all for her. The best Mother our children could have. Mother with a capital ‘M’. The one who loves, cares, protects, defends, teaches, corrects, educates, learns, amuses, laughs and cries, meditates and dances, falls and rises, and is always there, ready, alert. Loving every second of this beautiful journey. We love you! Happy Mother’s Day. Isolated, and more together than ever “, wrote the global,

whose hair was cut by the presenter in live broadcast.

Presenter returns to TV with special project for Mother’s Day

With the debut of

her new program on Globo, “Simples Assim”, postponed due to the pandemic, Angélica will return to TV in a special program this Sunday (10) at GNT. In “Letters to Eva”, she will talk to Ivete Sangalo and businesswoman Luiza Trajano about motherhood and will also present writings she did for the heiress. In “É De Casa”,

Angelica read an excerpt from a letter and moved

Ana Furtado. “Dear Eva, your name is inspired by the first woman who ever lived. This letter is for you, but it is also for all women in the world. I wish strength, wisdom, happiness and unity for all of us,” said the woman of Huck.

(By Marilise Gomes)

