Eva Longoria shows her spectacular figure with a posing in a bikini at 46 years old

The years seem not to pass for the actress Eva Longoria, who has surprised his Instagram followers with a posed in bikini that shows his spectacular figure at 46 years old.

The Desperate Housewives actress has winked in her post to the character that catapulted her to fame, Gabrielle Solis, when comparing your current image with one of the series.

“Even 20 years later, I still knew that red was her color“Longoria has written in the text that accompanies both photographs.

It is not the first time that the actress boasts of a toned body on the social network, where her more than 8 million followers do not stop asking her what is your secret to stay fit.

As she has told a few years ago in several interviews with the Anglo-Saxon media, Longoria combines a series of exercises that help to have her body that toned. “I do everything. I run, I do yoga, I do Pilates, SoulCycle, and I mix it up constantly, “she listed in an interview in People magazine in 2017.” Everybody thinks there is some kind of secret to looking good, but it’s not a secret. It’s diet and exercise, “he added.

To these practices we must add the exercises with trampoline, a practice that consists of routines of 10 to 30 minutes in which it exercises the whole body and helps to eliminate fat and activate the metabolism.

When it comes to eating, Longoria has confessed that she does not deprive herself of what she likes, but the key is to prepare everything she eats herself. “I’ve been cooking for 20 years, and I may not be a chef, but I’m a very good cook, “she said in an interview with Women’s Health US.

Good proof of this are his videos on Instagram in which he shows some of his recipes, like making fresh pasta.

For the actress, cooking “is a great relief” And his secret is that he does not feel “guilty” for eating what he likes, always eating a healthy and balanced diet.