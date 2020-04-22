The celebrity has been unable to visit her usual beauty salon due to the coronavirus quarantine crisis

Eva Longoria He has posted a video on his Instagram account to show the roots that have grown after a couple of weeks without being able to visit his usual beauty salon due to the coronavirus crisis.

View this post on Instagram We can’t stop watching this video of #EvaLongoria covering her gray roots! @lorealparis spray and our other at-home hair color must haves 👆 Video: @evalongoria We told you it’s’s AWESOME 👏🏻 #rebeccacarrhairsalon #teamcarr #lorealprouk #kintore #aberdeenshire #scotland #hairsalon # covid_19 A post shared by Rebecca Carr (@rebeccacarrhairsalon) on Apr 22, 2020 at 10:41 am PDT

Since not even the most imaginative hairstyles manage to hide their gray hair at this point, the famous actress has set to work to make a ‘home fix’ and wanted to share the process with all her followers.

“If you follow me for a long time, you will know that my gray hair has been turning“He explained naturally after offering a very close-up of the top of his head.

Incidentally, Eva just proved that she is not one of those celebrities who give up their image to promote products that they never use, since their secret weapon to survive the period of isolation without their stylist is a spray from the brand L’Oreal with whom she has collaborated for years as an ambassador.

“Do not blink or the magic will be lost”, he assures in the recording before proceeding to apply it all over his head. “And it took me only ten seconds, guys“Adds to show the final result.

