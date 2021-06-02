Eva Longoria is among the new owners of Club Necaxa

In recent months, Mexican soccer has been related in different ways with the film and entertainment industry, as it was first announced that Atlético de San Luis could change its name to Club de Cuervos – 78%, as well as that of the popular Netflix series, after a group of investors, led by publicist Carlos Alazraki, made public their interest in acquiring it.

Now, Club Necaxa, a team based in the city of Aguascalientes, has announced its new owners and a business model that has surprised some and infuriated others. This, although it might not have any relevance in the world of cinema, has attracted attention, since the actress Eva Longoria (Sylvie’s Love – 95%, Dora and the Lost City – 86%) is, together with the German player Mesut Özil, among the characters that lead the new owner group (via El Universal).

The soccer team was also announced as the first in professional sports with an Ownership Interest through a Non-Fungible Token, meaning it will carry out the first sale of a shareholding in this area so that anyone can be the owner of this team.

Through her Instagram account, the film and television actress, known worldwide for her role as Gabrielle Solis in the series Desperate Housewives, sent a message to announce his arrival at the Club and invited more people to become members. The actress accompanied her message with a photograph in which she wore a cap and showed a thermos with the team’s logo.

How do I drink my coffee now that I have joined the group that owns Club Necaxa. I am so proud and delighted, especially as we are going to do REALLY exciting things with this team! To begin with, we are auctioning off the first NFT that represents a 1% real interest in a professional sports team. Yes, you heard right! Be my partner in Club Necaxa in the country that I love very much! Visit necaxanft.com.

For his part, the German player published a message on his Twitter account in which he invited people to participate in this new campaign, which will begin in July and with which new Necaxa investors will meet.

Very excited to be part of the @ClubNecaxa Ownership Group and even more excited for the one-of-a-kind NFT we are offering !! In fact, you can own a part of the team with me!

So excited to be part of the ownership group of @ClubNecaxa and even more excited for the one-of-a-kind NFT that we are offering !! You can actually own a part of the team with me! 💥 pic.twitter.com/6ynBxGi2JY – Mesut Özil (@ MesutOzil1088) June 1, 2021

