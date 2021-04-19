Eva Longoria demonstrates how she exercises, even on her yacht!

Eva Longoria doesn’t stop, wherever she is she sees a way to stay in shape and she does it in a fun way!

Eva Longoria has shown that her will to exercise is stronger than that of other mortals. Even if you are on your yacht, find a space to exercise.

A few days ago, the beautiful actress shared a video in which she is seen jumping on a trampoline aboard her yacht in Miami.

It seems that for a long time, Eva has found inspiration to get moving by being in the middle of the sea, surrounded by a blue landscape.

Without taking her focus off her eyes, the Desperate Wives star looks completely immersed in her fitness routine.

Judging by his rhythmic and energetic movements, he could either have a pretty lively playlist, or he could be following the directions of some custom trainer, like Grant Roberts, whom he fully trusts.

After her pregnancy, she took a few months to enjoy her motherhood without any kind of regrets or limitations, but now that her son Santi is about to turn three, Eva is more focused on taking care of her physique.

In 2017, Eva spoke about her aversion to training, even though she really likes how it feels after doing it. He also added that he always hopes his coach will cancel at the last minute, but still struggles to activate.