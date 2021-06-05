Eva Longoria becomes a shareholder of Necaxa

Eva Longoria Not only is she one of the most recognized actresses on the small screen, but she also has her business side. Recently, the Desperate Housewives actress revealed that she became a shareholder in the Necaxa team, a Mexican soccer club. In her social networks, the actress – who is married to businessman Pepé Bastón – proudly showed off the colors of the team, whose headquarters are located in Aguascalientes, in central Mexico.

© @ evalongoriaEva Longoria acquired a percentage of the Mexican club

The 46-year-old actress shared on her Instagram profile a photograph in which she appears wearing the club’s red and black shirt, as well as a cap and a mug with the team’s crest. Eva added the following description to the image inviting everyone to invest in the club, announcing the auction of!% Of the team’s shares.

© @ evalongoriaEva Longoria wears the colors of the ‘Rayados’ of Necaxa

“This is how I drink my coffee now that I have joined the group that owns Club Necaxa. I feel so proud and delighted, especially as we are going to do REALLY exciting things with this team! To begin with, we are auctioning the first NFT that represents a 1% real interest in a professional sports team. Yes, you heard right! Be my partner in Club Necaxa in the country that I love very much! Take a look at necaxanft.com #NFT #clubnecaxa #opensea, ”reads the side of the image, which has thousands of ‘likes’.

© GettyImagesDavid Beckham, friend of Eva and her husband, celebrated the purchase of the shares of the Mexican club

One of the first to react to Eva Longoria’s post was her good friend David beckham, who in 2018 founded the Inter Miami CF team. The retired footballer commented below the post: “Love this @evalongoria congrats ⚽️⚽️ (I love this, congratulations)”.