The American actress and social activist Eva Longoria organizes several actions to help Latino immigrants in the United States, who are the ones who suffer the most in this quarantine situation due to COVID-19.

Through social networks, he started a campaign so that the information regarding this virus is in Spanish, because, generally, all the warnings and indications are in English, which makes it difficult for Latinos to understand, receive and request help if they need it.

On his Instagram account he shared a selfie where he is seen with a sign that says: “#Help in Spanish for my family” and also challenged colleagues from the artistic union to continue this campaign.

“The Latino community needs better access to COVID-19 information in Spanish. They need to visit lulac.org/ayudaenespanol. In association with LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) and Tequila Hornitos, I am helping to raise awareness of this information resource in Spanish. Now it’s your turn Jaime Camil and Jencarlos Canela, publish your poster #AyudaEnEspanol for all who need it, “he posted.

In addition, the actress of Mexican descent is organizing the virtual concert Altísimo Live !, for next May 5, a significant date for Mexican day laborers in the United States.

The concert with the participation of celebrities such as: J Balvin, Maluma, Kate del Castillo, Alejandro Sanz, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Nicky Jam, Sech and Adamari López, among others, will be free, but they will request donations for this sector, which is the hardest hit in this coronavirus situation.

JL

