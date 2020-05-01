The presenter got into the rhythm of #TBT (Throwback Thursday, hashtag used all over the world to post old photos) on Instagram and posted pictures of her childhood, when she started her career in advertising campaigns. ‘Eva are you?’ Commented one of the followers who noticed the similarity in the mother and daughter traits.

The presenter Angélica took advantage of the family quarantine to turn over the photo chest: this Thursday (30th), she returned to show photos from the beginning of her artistic career in advertising campaigns in her childhood. “Mini Angélica doing commercials”, she wrote in a photo caption. And the artist’s similarity with her youngest daughter, Eva, 7, drew the attention of followers. “Eva, is that you?” Asked one, amusedly. “I found Eva, yes!” Exclaimed another. “Eva’s face!”, Posted a third.

Actor appears in old photo of presenter

The presenter, who already had a hairdressing moment during the isolation period, showed yet another record. “Modeling with Danton Mello”, Angélica posted. Selton Mello, brother of the actor, was encouraged by the record: “For the love, Danton, run here!”. Giovanna Ewbank was also delighted: “How awesome!”.

Angelica expresses her and Huck’s culinary skills: ‘Nobody cooks better’

Spending more time at home, Angélica,

whose sister was diagnosed with Covid-19, opened up the game about their relationship with cooking. “Whoever cooks better at this moment is nobody. We are cooking the same. He is making his specialties and I, mine. There are not many, neither of them. We have been ordering a lot of food and have been doing it, like this . And we have help here from time to time. Each one does a little. Children are helping too, tidying up the rooms “, reported in an interview with columnist Patricia Kogut.

Children have individualized breeding, says Angélica

Responsible for guiding the studies of the three children – besides Eva, she is the mother of Benício and Joaquim -, the global one also commented on the challenges of motherhood in this scenario. “The most difficult thing for a mother is to individualize and see each child with their particularity, even if they are similar in age. When they are very different, it gets even more complicated, because you can’t put everyone on the same cake and do just one activity This also has a good side because we don’t fall into the trap of dealing with everyone as if they were the same people “, explained Angélica.

Presenter organizes new program by video

Luciano Huck’s wife also commented on the preparations for her new attraction at Globo, “Simples Assim”,

released in March by her on the web: now, she and the production line up the preparations by video. “We had the engine at 100km / h. We had already done everything, the opening … The program was ready. Suddenly, the car stopped. It was that thump, obviously, because we were at the peak and had to take the at the foot of the accelerator. At the beginning, everyone was anxious, but now we are calmer “, he said.

(By Marilise Gomes)

