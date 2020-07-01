Sometimes a pandemic can serve to take an introspective look and study the path that you really need to take to fulfill your dream. This is how, after seven years in Barcelona, ​​the doors to a new horizon were opened for Eva Guerrero (Madrid, 1999), the ninth best Spanish racket in the WTA ranking. A call that Academia Equelite by Juan Carlos Ferrero soon they picked up. At 20 years old, the woman from Madrid has said goodbye to Barcelona to settle in Villena, where these days he completes his fourth week of work under the orders of Cesar Fabregas (Barcelona, ​​1978), his new coach. A new adventure, exciting and surrounded by a team that knows perfectly what keys have to be touched to break into the elite.

How could it be otherwise, the player arrives with the necessary strength to break the door down and fulfill all her objectives. Of course, for a new stage to open, the previous one must first be closed. “My coach was the one who made the decision not to continue working together. Relationships sometimes break, in tennis it happens constantly, but I think it was a change that we both needed, ”says Eva, who had spent two seasons working privately with Antonio Capella. “I am happy because we finished well and that is very important, I have a lot of appreciation for him. It has been good for me to change my air, get to a new place and face a different challenge. I have opted for a total change, also in Villena they develop a different system from the one I had in Barcelona. They take care of everything in detail, they are very professional ”, values ​​the current 229 in the world.

Similarly, the project reached the Equelite offices, where they quickly looked for a profile that would take on a young player, loaded with talent and located on that last screen before reaching the top100. The name of César Fábregas soon took up the entire table. “I valued several things about the project, but that same night I opted for yes,” sums up the Catalan. “I find it a very attractive professional challengeEva is good people and also plays very well. She is going to be 21 years old and still has a brutal margin for improvement. I have taken the project with great enthusiasm, I want to contribute things and that there is good harmony. It also comes with a lot of desire to work, now I just need to see her compete and face situations on the court. ”

Both have been working morning and afternoon in Alicante for almost a month, enough time to close the first phase of introduction. “I knew César by sight, we had once spoken, but little else. The truth is that, for what little we have, a very good feeling has emerged. He is very nice and at the same time very strict when it comes to trainingSo that helps me a lot. She has a lot of experience and it shows. I am delighted, the truth, they are treating me super well from the first day I arrived, “confesses the former champion of the Spanish championship in 2018.

“We didn’t know each other very much, but in these four weeks we are already little by little approaching positions, creating a link”Added César, the man who took Tita Torró at the age of 15 and placed her in the top fifty in the world. “At no time have we talked about ranking, I do not want it to be very present, although it is not easy when the circuit is stopped. We have focused more on tennis aspects, although the great challenge with Eva is to order everything that happens off the court, manage emotions and strengthen the mental issue. That will be the key for him to pull up and achieve the improvement we seek, “says the coach.

Regarding his style of play, Guerrero keeps so many ingredients in his wrist that it is difficult to catalog it. “She is a mixed player, she is capable of everything”, warns Fábregas about her pupil. “He shoots fast, he shoots well and he has a lot of hand. This in women is not very common, so I love that you have a good hand. It is very positive to have these two aspects, if you are able to join them you will play very well. When she hits backwards she has a glove and it also hits her very hard, she also has that Spanish mentality of fighting and fighting for every ball. Looking to the future, when every aspect improves every day, will end up being a good hitter, playing on the court and hitting very hard“Estimates after a month sharing track with her.

Eva, who turns 21 in September, knows that it is not easy to be among the 250 best in the world at her age, but she wants more. And it has taken this step, covering a good stretch of the Mediterranean coast until reaching Villena. “You can always be better, but I think I’m not bad in the ranking. I lack a bit of regularity, to gain that experience that only gives you time. I want to keep improving and get to the top. On the track I lack a little order and maturity, I need that confidence that daily work gives you. The objective that we have set ourselves is to grow as a player, as a person and as a professional. Competing against myself to continue evolving ”.