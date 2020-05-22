Between that Billie Eilish is one of the singers of the moment and that Eva is one of the favorite contestants of this edition of Operación Triunfo, we already assumed what was going to happen when the teachers revealed that the ‘triumph’ would interpret ‘Bad Guy’, one of the best-known songs of the American singer, at the next gala: that it would be a real show.

And it is that Billie Eilish gives off personality through all her pores in each of her performances and, from that, Eva does not lack. The contestant, who was facing the academy’s first mike pass (the first group rehearsal with the professors as a jury), has proven to be up to Billie with her eyes, her gestures and her dancing (if you can call the style left by the singer).

‘Bad Guy’: why is Billie Eilish’s style so difficult to cover?

One of the things that have made the American artist achieve worldwide success is her peculiar way of singing. Instead of getting her voice to the maximum as we see in the flamenco of Rosalía, another of the artists of the moment, Billie does not use her vocal register to enhance her performance.

Quite the contrary; whispers. And that, although it may not seem like it, is one of the most complicated elements when it comes to covering the singer. Whispering is easy, but to sound good musically is another song (never better said).

Well, Eva is on her way to achieving it and she has amply demonstrated it in the Operación Triunfo bus pass. The contestant has had the public (her classmates and teachers) with goosebumps during the two and a half minutes of ‘Bad Guy’ and, at the end, even she herself has unleashed in a laugh the contained emotion. “My goodness,” said Noemi Galera, director of the academy.

The video that the contest hangs on YouTube has managed to be one of the most viewed of the day on the social network with almost 300,000 views and 9,000 ‘likes’. And is not for less. The viewing is worth it. More than one already eagerly awaits the gala 8 next Sunday.