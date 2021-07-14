Eva Espejo has the sole objective of lifting the title with the Rayadas

Eva Mirror, the new coach of the Rayadas de Monterrey within the Liga MX Women, the sole objective is to lift the championship upon arrival at the Sultana of the North, in the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Also read: Liga MX: André Pierre Gignac confesses how long he will continue with the Tigres

From the beginning, since my arrival, there is a clear tendency to think that you have to win, with the prospect of winning, there is no other option “, were the words of the coach Eva Espejo.

The Mexican strategist spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where she stressed that the sole objective of her and the institution is to be able to lift the title, taking the streak away from the UANL Tigres, their city rivals.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

Eva Espejo stressed that they still lack 2 reinforcements that will arrive before the start of the campaign, which will come to round off a very complete squad with players on the bench who can start at any other club.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content