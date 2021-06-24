Eva Díez, full after climbing with her category football team

Eva Diez (1-0, 0 KO), a Team Solé boxer and trained by Vasile Surcica, faces this Saturday 26 in Badia del Valles, in her second professional Italian match Consuelo Portolani (1-0, 1 KO).

Eva, in addition to being an extraordinary boxer, is a professional soccer player. He plays for the Barcelona team Levante las Planas, which has recently been promoted to the Iberdrola Challenge League (Second Women’s Division), after beating CD Getafe Femenino on the aggregate of the tie.

Author of 34 goals this season, Diez is prepared to alternate soccer with boxing.

Here you can listen to a recent interview on ESPABOX.

The rest of the Badía del Vallés gala is as follows:

* Super welterweight-4 × 3

Ismael Flores (Debut) (Argentina) vs. Alberto Martin (1-0-1, 0 KO)

* Super welterweight-6 × 3

Sion Yaxley (6-0, 0 KO) (UK) vs. Ibrahima Sarr (0-4-0) (Senegal)

* Flyweight-4 × 2

Eva Diez (1-0, 0 KO) vs. Consuelo Portolani (1-0, 1 KO) (Italy)

* Average Weight-6 × 3

Gerome Warburton (6-0, 1 KO) (UK) vs. Jeffrey Rosales (9-12-2, 2 KO) (Panama)

* Cruiser Weight-6 × 3

Aazddin Aajour (3-1-2) (Morocco) vs. David Loy (10-1, 4 KO) (Sweden)

* Welterweight-6 × 3

Iban Gallardo (12-9, 0 KO) vs. Connor Lynch (6-0-0) (UK)

* Welterweight-6 × 3

Francis Morales (5-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Damien Esquisabel (3-6, 0 KO)

* Super featherweight-8 × 3

Moussa Gholam (15-0, 8 KO) vs. Nukri Gamgebeli (Georgia) (10-11, 7 KO)