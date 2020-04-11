Eva Cedeño she became known as the main villain in the series “For loving without law” in 2018, but now he has received the opportunity of a lifetime by starring in the soap opera “I give you life”, with which the actress has gained a good number of followers.

View this post on Instagram ⏭ ▶ ️ I have always been tough, feisty and irreverent. And all day long I have brought this anecdote in my head and I want to share them with you. Years ago, I was 14 years old approx. I answered horrible to my mom, but ugly. And she said to me SO, SO … This is how I want you to answer any bastard who wants to disrespect you !!! At that point I said “wow, he didn’t punish me.” But now I understand that you gave me a better lesson. Sure, everyone teaches you to behave well, to do the right thing, to channel your emotions … but nobody tells you what to do when things get out of control, and not just with “the bastard” (which at the time I took literally ), but with any circumstance in life that leads you to disrespect yourself ANSWER IT! It is not necessary to do something you do not want if you have your convictions completely clear. A post shared by Eva Cedeño (@evacedenor) on Jan 24, 2020 at 5:52 pm PST

In your account Instagram, Eva pleased her fans by posting a few photos of her appearing in California, next to her bike, wearing a black swimsuit. Along with the images he wrote: “🌊🌴 .. with this heat and this confinement #TAKEMEBACK remember is to live again ☀️ ♥ ️🌊🌴”

The 30-year-old actress not only practices cycling; He is also a boxing fan and coach, which has undoubtedly made him have a spectacular body. She has recognized that this sport instilled in her discipline and perseverance; in “I give you life” Eva shares credits with José Ron Y Jorge Salinas.

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻💥 Finally !!! . . . I want to tell you … I spent 5 years fighting against my body, when it has always been my best ally, 5 years cursing the mirror because it was not how I wanted, 5 years going up and down the same 4 kilos. THAT ARE NOTHING, but for me they were terror. He was on perfect diets, exercising until he died, and he couldn’t see results. @valverdefitness was the first to lose weight, get fit and feel perfectly fine. I saw very good results but if I moved away from the diet and the plan obviously everything changed and it didn’t keep me up. WHAT A POWERLESS BITCH !! Why? What am I doing wrong? Seriously for not eating well a few days back to the weight that I do not like? They were always my questions. Something must be wrong. I abused my body without eating, with needle sticks with “miracle liquids” of all kinds, non-stop exercise and NOTHING. One day he arrived with @ dr.dorado_oficial and gave him where “INSULIN RESISTANCE” was, how the hell was I going to know that he had that and that for the same reason nothing worked? I started treatment, I started diet with @pronokalgroupmexico and WOW there made the difference. I am HAPPY with the results, but also very sorry for having subjected my body to so much mistreatment, my head to so much demand. But those 5 years left me stronger, not only mentally, my body is a machine, and from now on I treat it with love, because it has given me more than I thought I could resist. Now I want to learn new things for the love of my body, and not as a requirement. Tomorrow I start my first class in the OCTAGONO of @ufcgymmx and I can’t be more anxious and happy !!! Thanks to those who took the time to read and NEVER GIVE UP !!! NEVER!!!. . . . #ufc #ufcgymmx #ufcmx #box #girlboxer #training #octagon #octagono #ufcoctagongirls #diet #pnk #pronokal #pronokalgroup # pronokalméxico #pronokalmx #pnkmexico #cetosis #cetogenica #resistenciaalainsulina #fight #eo #fitgirl #fit #fitness A post shared by Eva Cedeño (@evacedenor) on Jun 24, 2019 at 1:45 pm PDT

